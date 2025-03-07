‘I may not be able to see, but that won’t stop me raising thousands for charity’, says 87-year-old

Sheffield-born, Brenda Cupitt, a visually impaired pensioner with a heart of gold, has raised over £3,000 this year alone for Support Dogs UK through her remarkable crocheting skills and determination.

Despite her visual impairment caused by macular degeneration, Brenda has been tirelessly crafting crocheted and knitted teddies, blankets, gloves, hats, scarves, and baby clothes with the invaluable help of her friends, at Greenfield Methodist Church.

This is in aid of the charity’s mission to fund a new training facility to support adults with disabilities, adults with epilepsy and children who have severe autism. The support dogs are individually trained to a client’s exact needs.

A doting mother and grandmother, Brenda is a long-time supporter of Support Dogs UK and has benefitted from their assistance herself, having had two support dogs, Millie and more recently, Nelson over the years. While she is no longer able to care for a dog of her own, Brenda remains deeply committed to the cause.

brenda Cupitt showing a picture of her support dog, Nelson

Brenda said, “I may not be able to see, but I can still feel the yarn and I know my efforts are paying off. These wonderful dogs have helped me, and I want to give back so they can support others in need.”

Her carers from Springfield Healthcare in Sheffield visit four times a day to assist her, and thanks to the charity’s efforts, a puppy will soon be visiting her regularly, allowing her to maintain the special bond she has shared with dogs for so many years.

Ronnie Gwindi, registered manager at Springfield Healthcare in Sheffield said, “Brenda’s determination and generosity has inspired her local community, with fellow churchgoers lending a hand to help her begin each new project.

“We know how much support dogs have meant to her over the last 20 years - it’s very clear to see how passionate she is about supporting them now.”

Terri Busfield from Springfield Healthcare in Sheffield with Brenda Cupitt

Danny Anderson, head of fundraising at Support Dogs UK, said, “We rely entirely on voluntary donations and the wonderful efforts of our supporters and volunteers. Brenda is a real powerhouse of positivity and her fundraising efforts have meant that we have been able to transform the lives of many more families. We are so grateful to her.”

Support Dogs UK is currently fundraising for a new state-of-the-art training facility that will enable them to provide even more assistance dogs for those who rely on them.