Hundreds set to take part in charity walk to raise vital funds for life-saving neurological disease research

By Media Team
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hundreds of staff, students and friends of the University of Sheffield are donning their walking boots on Friday (27 June 2025) in order to raise vital funds for neurological disease research, which will help to transform millions of lives.

The Big Walk 2025 will see fundraisers hike across the Peak District to raise money for neurological disease research at the University of Sheffield, to help scientists better understand and accelerate treatments for dementia, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Last year’s Big Walk raised over £124,000 for MND research at the University.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 400 people are taking part in this year’s event, choosing to walk either 20 or 31 miles through the picturesque Peak District before heading to the finish line at The Edge at Endcliffe.

Last year's Big Walkplaceholder image
Last year's Big Walk

Funds raised from this year’s Big Walk will help to buy new cutting edge equipment that will help to speed up research, deliver more clinical trials and translate pioneering science into new treatments. The University of Sheffield has some of the world’s leading neuroscientists who are working together towards the shared ambition of better understanding, slowing down the progression and treating neurological conditions.

For The Big Walk schedule, to hear stories from walkers and neuroscientists, or to donate please visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/giving/fundraise/big-walk

Related topics:University of SheffieldPeak District
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice