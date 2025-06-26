Hundreds set to take part in charity walk to raise vital funds for life-saving neurological disease research

Hundreds of staff, students and friends of the University of Sheffield are donning their walking boots on Friday (27 June 2025) in order to raise vital funds for neurological disease research, which will help to transform millions of lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Walk 2025 will see fundraisers hike across the Peak District to raise money for neurological disease research at the University of Sheffield, to help scientists better understand and accelerate treatments for dementia, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Last year’s Big Walk raised over £124,000 for MND research at the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 400 people are taking part in this year’s event, choosing to walk either 20 or 31 miles through the picturesque Peak District before heading to the finish line at The Edge at Endcliffe.

Last year's Big Walk

Funds raised from this year’s Big Walk will help to buy new cutting edge equipment that will help to speed up research, deliver more clinical trials and translate pioneering science into new treatments. The University of Sheffield has some of the world’s leading neuroscientists who are working together towards the shared ambition of better understanding, slowing down the progression and treating neurological conditions.

For The Big Walk schedule, to hear stories from walkers and neuroscientists, or to donate please visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/giving/fundraise/big-walk