Hundreds of care home residents protected thanks to new sprinklers

Almost 200 care home residents are safer from fire thanks to a partnership between South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Sheffcare.

Sprinkler systems have been installed at three residential care homes in Sheffield - Knowle Hill, Valley Wood and Grange Crescent after match funding was provided through South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s Stronger Safer Communities Reserve.

The reserve is a Fire Authority scheme which reinvests money into local communities to support our work to prevent major fire emergencies.

The scheme allows charities and community groups across South Yorkshire to deliver work to reduce deaths as well as building and environmental damage caused by fire.

Sprinklers make fires more easily controllable and limit the production of harmful smoke and fumes

Roger Brason, the Service’s sprinkler advocate, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to assist Sheffcare in installing sprinklers in these properties.

“Throughout the process, we ensured that we put the needs and the lives of the residents at the care homes first, ensuring that the installation did not disrupt their daily routine.

“Care homes like this perform a vital service and are important hubs within our communities so it’s only right that we give them the highest level of fire protection.”

John Dawson, health and safety manager at Sheffcare said: “Knowing we have fire sprinklers in our homes provides a security of mind we have never had before.

“Without the funding support from SYFR it would be impossible for a not-for-profit charity like Sheffcare to install sprinklers and it is the most effective fire safety control measure we can make.

“The installation went extremely well and we now have safer homes occupied by very vulnerable people.”

Fire sprinklers are best thought of as a continuous combined fire detection and suppression systems. They will detect a fire no matter what time of the day, even if the buildings are empty or occupied. They work automatically and require no input from onsite staff.

They are effective in both domestic/residential and commercial environment and make fires more easily controllable and limit the production of harmful smoke and fumes.

Sprinklers have an enviable record of controlling fires for more than 100 years with a 90% success rate.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has a lead sprinkler officer who can provide impartial specific advice on request, and can be contacted via email at [email protected].