Huge success at donor drive as 9-year-old Heidi fights leukaemia for a second time

By Ciara Healy
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:23 BST
Sheffield’s Funky Dance Fever Studio saw an incredible turnout yesterday, with 159 people registering as stem cell donors to help nine-year-old Heidi Howson.

People turned out in their droves yesterday (October 13) in a remarkable show of community support for Heidi , who is urgently searching for a donor after her leukaemia returned.

Organisers described the event as “a huge success” and “absolutely amazing,” thanking every single person who came to register.

“You’re now on the stem cell register and could save someone’s life!” they said.

A donation drive to find a desperately needed stem cell donor for Sheffield's Heidi Howson in her battle with leukaemia will be held at Funky Dance Fever Studions on October 12.placeholder image
A donation drive to find a desperately needed stem cell donor for Sheffield's Heidi Howson in her battle with leukaemia will be held at Funky Dance Fever Studions on October 12. | Contributed

The studio was packed throughout the day, with volunteers running swab stations and information desks.

There were also raffles, cake stalls and even dancers heading out into Handsworth to bring people in and draw the raffle.

“It was a true team effort from everyone involved, we can’t thank you enough,” the organisers said.

With 159 new potential lifesavers now on the register, Heidi is one step closer to finding her match - as well as thousands of others who are still waiting.

The drive also included a raffle to raise funds for Heidi’s family during this difficult time, with prizes including fireworks tickets, brunch and a signed boxing glove from Terri Harper.

Just 11 months ago, Heidi rang the end-of-treatment bell at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after 27 months of gruelling treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

She had returned to school and dance lessons and was back to the life she loved.

But in August 2025, her symptoms returned.

Her best chance now is a stem cell or cord blood transplant — but neither of her parents are a match.

Her mum, Lucy Howson, said: “It’s devastating that she has to go through this again – but she’s courageous. She will be fine, we know she will.”

“Everybody knows her and everybody loves her, she’s my best friend.”

placeholder image
Contributed

Only seven per cent of the UK population is on the stem cell register, and every new sign-up increases the odds of finding a match for Heidi and others.

In just one weekend, more than 600 people had already registered after hearing Heidi’s story.

Yesterday’s donor drive pushed that number even higher.

Funky Dance Fever Studio owner Amy Burton said before the event: “She’s a beautiful little girl, so sweet and very brave. We just want her back doing the things she loves.”

Organisers ended the day full of gratitude and hope, saying: “Thank you so much everyone – hopefully we’re closer to finding a match for Heidi and thousands of others.”

