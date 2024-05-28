HSBC team dig deep as they support St Luke’s Hospice garden project
Staff from the Sheffield city centre offices of the international banking giant visited Sheffield’s hospice for a day of gardening as part of the Big Help Out, the national campaign to get more people volunteering.
As well as planting trees in the gardens of the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site, they also created composting bins that will form a major part of the St Luke’s green sustainability programme.
“St Luke’s is increasingly aware of the importance of our beautiful gardens in supporting both our patients and families,” said hospice Occupational Therapist Lorraine West, who is also one of the charity’s gardening and wildlife champions.
“The work the HSBC team have done makes the gardens an even more attractive space for patients and visitors to enjoy.
“The compost bins, which have been made from recycled pallets, will be perfect for transforming garden waste into compost that we will then be able to use in the hospice grounds.
“It’s a further demonstration of the way in which, as a charity, we are committed to developing important green initiatives and it is work that we could not have completed without the enthusiastic support of our friends at HSBC.”