How St Luke’s takes the lead with social prescribing

The success of social prescribing was explored when St Luke’s hosted the latest meeting of the Regional Association of Palliative Care Social Workers.

Representatives from 12 hospices throughout Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Cumbria were present for the meeting, which was held at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site.

One of the main topics for discussion was social prescribing, the activities, groups and services offered to patients to improve their health and well-being, rather than solely relying on medical treatments.

It's a non-clinical, person-centred approach that addresses the social, emotional, and practical needs that can impact a person's overall health.

St Luke’s offers a full range of social prescribing activities through its Patient and Family Support Services, based mainly at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.

The delegates heard how St Luke’s offered a full range of exercise options, including pilates, yoga, boxercise and Zumba, with chair-based options available for people with limited mobility.

There are also craft sessions, an art club and creative writing group, along with activities like quizzes, chit chat groups, gardening, birdwatching, bingo, singing, cookery and social work support sessions, as well massage, reiki, mindfulness and coffee mornings for carers.

To find out more about the full range of St Luke’s social proscribing services visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/what-we-do/for-patients/patient-family-support