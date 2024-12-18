Housebuilder spreads Christmas cheer with special delivery to Sheffield Children's Hospital

A housebuilder which has developments across the Yorkshire region has made a significant gift contribution to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, thanks to the generosity of its kindhearted staff, residents and people in local communities.

Miller Homes launched its own appeal just a few weeks ago and offered sales centres at its developments and its head office in Wakefield, as drop-off points for the gifts, to help collect as many presents as possible.

“I can’t thank, staff, contractors and customers enough for their kind donations which has seen an amazing number of toys collected,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “It was a joy to be able to deliver so many gifts knowing they will be truly appreciated by the children and their families.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity appeal accepted gifts that were suitable for children from birth to 18 years old which would be wrapped by staff and volunteers and delivered to children in their care during the festive period.

“Our sincere thanks go to the Miller Homes Yorkshire team who have supported us during the year and in our festive toy appeal,” said Harriet Keynes, Corporate Partnerships Officer. “It truly means so much to us, and we look forward to working with them in 2025 as we showcase more exciting projects and fundraising activities.”

To find out more information about Miller Homes in Yorkshire visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx