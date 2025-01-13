Housebuilder lights the way for South Yorkshire school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Dinnington have received a donation of hi-vis vests from Barratt Homes to help them shine bright this winter.

The school, located nearby the homebuilder’s Thornberry Gardens development on Lodge Lane, received 24 hi-vis vests for its pupils to wear whilst walking to and from school, in order to ensure they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

Laura Atkinson, Headteacher at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, said: "We work with local organisations to promote road safety awareness and safety when out during the darker winter nights. We are grateful to Barratt Homes for their kind donation of hi-vis vests that pupils will use as the darker nights draw in.

“Ensuring children are safe and seen in the community is an ongoing part of our curriculum work with children across school and we work with the Local Authority to provide age appropriate resources to teach children this important message."

Findings from the Department for Transport, following the National Travel Survey, identified that 49% of children between the ages of five and 10-years-old walked to school in 2023.

The donation was made following Road Safety Week in November. Led by charity, Brake, Road Safety Week inspires thousands of schools, organisations and communities to share important messages about road safety and remember people affected by road death and injury.

The donation from the homebuilder was designed to encourage pupils to stay active whilst making certain they remained visible during the darker nights and mornings.

As highlighted by Brake, someone is killed or seriously injured on the UK roads every 17 minutes, so making sure school children can safely walk to and from school is a priority for Barratt Homes.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Now the darker nights are here, we want to ensure local pupils are safe and seen on their route to and from school.

“We provide hi-vis equipment to schools each winter as we endeavour to help pupils in their efforts to walk to school, and the hi-vis kit bags will hopefully allow the children at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School to do just that.”

For further information on the properties available in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.