Hotpod Yoga Sheffield mark's clock change with classes focused on rest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Created as the perfect antidote to winter fatigue, ‘Rest & Restore’ classes aim to help us all get better rest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the clocks go back this Sunday 27th October Hotpod Yoga Sheffield has the perfect solution to help ensure the transition to darker nights is as smooth (and relaxing) as possible.Although we all gain an hours’ sleep when the clocks change, we may find the disruption to our body clocks and darker evenings can have an impact on how well we rest. ‘Rest & Restore’ classes offer a way to practice finding that deep rest, within the ultimate nurturing environment of their pods.

Whilst Hotpod Yoga offers a variety of class styles, this winter their Rest & Restore class aims to offer a complement to their other more active classes. Research has found that 28% (over a quarter) of the UK found exercising regularly has aided their sleep. What’s more, 18% (almost one in five) find relaxation techniques such as yoga has aided their sleep.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Rest & Restore’ class was founded on the basis that we could all benefit from better rest, and that being able to truly rest is improved with practice. With gentle movement, long held supportive yoga poses, calming breathing techniques and guided meditative relaxation (yoga nidra) - this is perfect for anyone who finds it hard to slow down and switch off. Added to this is the unique, immersive environment of their patented pod: a peaceful cocoon that will take you amillion miles from the world outside. Gently heated for this class, the dim lights and soothing sounds combine to help you to relax deeply.

Gently heated, this class includes a soft stretch, simple breathwork and an extended meditation that will leave you relaxed and rejuvenated.

“Rest is something we all know is important but rarely make the time to focus on,” said Suzanne Williamson, owner of Hotpod Yoga Sheffield. “Rest & Restore classes encourage our community to make time for this more meditative style of yoga. For people that are wary of trying hot yoga, this can be a great and un-intimidating introduction to experiencing the mental and physical benefits of yoga.”

B Corp certified, Hotpod Yoga has grown to become the UK’s leading yoga business – and the UK’s favourite yoga studio – with 50 studios currently located across the UK and more set toopen in 2024.

“Hotpod Yoga has always delivered a yoga experience that is both unique and extraordinary, and which benefits the mind as much as the body,” says Max Henderson, co-founder and CEO of Hotpod Yoga. “By offering a class like Rest & Restore on our timetable, we are delivering the ultimate wind-down experience for our customers, which in turn leads to potential wide-ranging benefits including stress relief, a reduction of symptoms such as anxiety, and supporting a betternight’s sleep.”

Rest & Restore sessions are on the timetable on Sunday evenings now, with classes starting from £14.

For more information and to book, please visit www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/sheffield