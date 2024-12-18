Hospice chaplain joins Princess of Wales’ Westminster Abbey celebration
The Princess of Wales hosted her fourth Together at Christmas Carol Service at the Abbey earlier this month.
Around 1,600 people who in their own ways have shown how love can help others to thrive, were in attendance, alongside members of The Royal Family and some celebrity faces.
Mike was nominated to attend by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Julie McDonald, in recognition of all his work he has done in the city and his many years of service at St Luke’s.
Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service saw the Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances from guests including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.
And the spectacular celebration will be screened by ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.
“The event was mind blowing because of all the things people had done to make life better for others,” said Mike.
“I was sitting next to a young boy who had raised thousands of pounds for his sister’s charity.
“But everybody there had a story to tell and the Princess wanted those stories to be told.”