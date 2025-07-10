Horizon Care Honoured for Outstanding Marketing at National Awards
The awards are a renowned platform that honours the achievements and excellence for the home care sector, paying tribute to the workforce, who through dedication and a commitment to care, going above and beyond to support those who are most vulnerable.
Kerry Sharpe, Digital & Marketing Executive, Horizon Care said,
"This recognition extends well beyond the marketing team and is a celebration shared by the entire service. It highlights our commitment to capturing and sharing those special moments with our network. Your passion for creating engaging content has truly resonated with our audience, and being acknowledged for our efforts throughout the year is a real honour."
The awards ceremony was hosted by TV host Josie Gibson at the London Marriott Hotel, on the 20th June 2025.