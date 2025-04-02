Hope for Oliver as therapy dog gets training at South Yorkshire Theme Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity therapy dog has taken a big step in his training at a South Yorkshire Theme Park.

Oliver, the therapy dog for HOPE Trauma Support, enjoyed a day out at Gulliver’s Valley Resort as part of his training. He met with Gully Mouse, Gulliver’s mascot and other characters to help him become used to encountering such mascots and characters when he is at events as part of his duties.

HOPE offers support for families who have had a loved one killed in traumatic circumstances, specifically in a road traffic collision, fire or drowning. They work with people of all ages and support them for however long they need, offering a bespoke package of assistance, depending on their needs.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Oliver and the team from HOPE Trauma Support to Gulliver’s Valley. Oliver got to meet Gully Mouse and experience being in a busy theme park environment.

Oliver with Carol from HOPE Trauma Support at Gulliver's Valley

“We are really pleased to be able to support this important local charity in this way and our team have helped Oliver to become comfortable around mascots and characters.”

Oliver the therapy dog is an invaluable part of the team, attending the charity’s monthly peer support groups, going along on one-to-one sessions or accompanying people to meetings or hearings in relation to the death of a loved one. Oliver provides comfort and affection and is specially trained to be gentle and friendly and to accept strangers hugging and petting him. He is especially patient with small children.

He can provide emotional support to a bereaved person. Studies show that the simple act of stroking a dog prompts a relaxation response and the release of stress busting hormones which can play a part in elevating mood and reducing anxiety. Dogs can reduce the focus on negative emotions and promote feelings of safety and comfort.

Oliver who is almost three years old, has gained his bronze, silver and gold awards from the Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme. But his training doesn’t stop there. Next up will be more advanced tuition specifically in relation to his role as a therapy dog. And this is because Oliver has to work in lots of different environments, which means getting him used to a whole host of different situations, so he is comfortable when working in any setting.

Oliver with Gully mouse

Project Co-ordinator, Joanne Wehrle, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Gulliver’s Valley for inviting us along so that Oliver can meet some of their mascots. It’s difficult for Oliver, our therapy dog, to understand what these big characters are, so it’s important for us to introduce him to the likes of Gully Mouse in a controlled environment and show Oliver that they are friendly.

“We had a great day at Gulliver’s Valley and Oliver has learnt valuable lessons in meeting all the different characters.”