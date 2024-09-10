HoodieHut add autumn style to the Emmaus Sheffield team

The team at city homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield are all set for autumn thanks to a special donation from HoodieHut.

The Sheffield-based independent hoodie printing company has donated 12 branded hoodies to the charity, the drug free working community which offers quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

Emmaus Sheffield aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more

HoodieHut has been in Sheffield since 2016 and provides Leavers Hoodies to schools throughout the UK as well as printing uniforms for local businesses.

The Emmaus Sheffield companions are ready for autumn with the support of HoddieHut

“We are delighted that HoodieHut came to us with such a generous offer and one that makes such a smart addition to our brand as our companions look forward to a busy autumn period,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We always enjoy teaming up with local companies who want to work with local charities and we’d like to thank the HoodieHut team for their support.”

To find out more about Emmaus visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.