Homes England backs Sheffield-based Forge New Homes with £7 million loan

By Sarah Baxter
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 13:28 BST
A £7 million loan from the Home Building Fund is supporting SME developer, Forge New Homes, to deliver 58 much-needed new homes at Welbeck Gardens in Bolsover, Derbyshire.

The development will provide a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes, including a proportion of affordable homes. The development has been designed to create a welcoming, family-friendly neighbourhood. The site features generous green spaces and is within easy reach of local amenities such as shops, cafes, and schools.

Forge New Homes has secured this loan through Homes England’s Home Building Fund, which provides development finance to small and medium-sized housebuilders that may face barriers accessing traditional funding. The fund aims to accelerate housing delivery and support the creation of vibrant communities across the country.

Simon Century, chief investment officer at Homes England said:

Welbeck Gardens in Bolsover

“Small and medium-sized housebuilders are essential to building the diverse and resilient housing sector the country needs.

“Welbeck Gardens is a prime example of how we are working with partners like Forge New Homes to support the SME housebuilders that are crucial to building a diverse and resilient housing sector.”

Andy Beattie, managing director of Forge New Homes, said:

“Our aim has always been to deliver new homes that are both attainable and affordable for local people.

“This partnership with Homes England is a significant step forward, and we’re grateful for their support in helping us make these much-needed homes a reality.”

To find out more about Welbeck Gardens visit: https://www.forgenewhomes.co.uk/our-developments/welbeck-gardens/

