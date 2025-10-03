Homes designed with first-time buyers in mind released in South Yorkshire

First-time buyers in South Yorkshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington, where a range of two, three and four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Lodge Lane, the growing community at Thornberry Gardens is ideal for a variety of property seekers, including prospective buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.

For example, the two bedroom Denford and three bedroom Maidstone style homes at the development offer an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and both benefit from offers including deposit contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Parker, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Our homes at Thornberry Gardens are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

B&DWS - The kitchen and dining area inside a typical show home at Thornberry Gardens

“With offers available like deposit contributions, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Thornberry Gardens offers semi-rural living with convenient road and public transport connections, resulting in easy access to nearby cities such as Sheffield, Rotherham, and Doncaster. Whether residents are commuting to work or exploring the wider region, getting around is quick and convenient.

Surrounded by picturesque countryside, the development offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration. With an abundance of green open space and scenic trails, residents can truly get lost in some of South Yorkshire’s most stunning nature.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8472 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.