Homes designed with first-time buyers in mind released in South Yorkshire

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
First-time buyers in South Yorkshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington, where a range of two, three and four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located on Lodge Lane, the growing community at Thornberry Gardens is ideal for a variety of property seekers, including prospective buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.

For example, the two bedroom Denford and three bedroom Maidstone style homes at the development offer an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and both benefit from offers including deposit contributions.

Martyn Parker, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Our homes at Thornberry Gardens are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

B&DWS - The kitchen and dining area inside a typical show home at Thornberry Gardensplaceholder image
B&DWS - The kitchen and dining area inside a typical show home at Thornberry Gardens

“With offers available like deposit contributions, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Thornberry Gardens offers semi-rural living with convenient road and public transport connections, resulting in easy access to nearby cities such as Sheffield, Rotherham, and Doncaster. Whether residents are commuting to work or exploring the wider region, getting around is quick and convenient.

Surrounded by picturesque countryside, the development offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration. With an abundance of green open space and scenic trails, residents can truly get lost in some of South Yorkshire’s most stunning nature.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8472 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.

