Homelessness charities say a special thank you to their supporters

It’s the simple task that gives South Yorkshire charities Roundabout and The Archer Project a chance to say a massive thank you to their supporters.

The special Thank-a-thon day at Sheffield Town Hall saw local youth homelessness charity Roundabout and fellow homelessness charity The Archer Project reaching out to supporters who make their work with some of the region’s most vulnerable people possible.

Throughout the day, staff, beneficiaries, trustees and volunteers - including Roundabout’s popular mascot Rocky - prepared special thank you letters.

And the day of thanks was supported by Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn, who has been championing both Roundabout and The Archer Project as her charities of the year.

Picture shows (left to right) Roundabout Fundraising Officer Ben Allen, the Archer Project Communications & Fundraising Officer Talya Stitcher, Roundabout Trustee Tim Castle, Roundabout Mascot Rocky, The Archer Project CEO Tim Renshaw, Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Jayne Dunn and Roundabout Business Development Manager Chetna Jogia.

“At the heart of everything we do is the generous spirit of the many people who support us and make all the work we do possible,” said Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan.

“Our aim was to reach out to as many people as possible in just the one day because without the public’s support and enthusiasm for our work, we would be able to achieve nothing.

“Even with so many people taking part, it wasn’t possible to contact every supporter so we’d like to take this chance too to once again say thank you.”

Archer Project Head of Fundraising Joe Logan said: “Thanking people might seem like a simple thing to do, but it’s great for our supporters to understand how much we care about them.

“Without a doubt we wouldn’t have been able to remain open for the past 30 plus years without the support of the local community.”

To find out more about the work of Roundabout and how to get involved visit www.roundabouthomeless.org

For more on the The Archer Project, visit archerproject.org.uk and to support their social enterprises, visit printedbyus.org