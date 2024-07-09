Homebuilder donates mental health books to schools across Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

REDROW has donated mental health book bundles to nurseries and schools across Rotherham.

The bundles, worth £500, were donated to support children’s development, skills and emotional wellbeing and were split between a nursery, an infant school, junior school and three secondary schools.

The books were provided by local independent Usborne partner Laura Wardell and delivered to Wonder Years Inspirational Daycare Nursery, Bramley Sunnyside Infant School, Bramley Sunnyside Junior School, Abbeywood SEN School, Wickersley School and Sport College and Maltby Academy.

“We talk a lot about our physical health with children, but not so much about how we’re feeling,” said Laura, from Laura’s Bookaroos.

L-R Back row Nadine, Bailey, Lewis, Cassie. Front row Laura Wardell, Lucy Jones from Maltby Academy

“Working with nurseries and schools allows me to put our books around mental health into the hands of children to support their education, helping to fill the gaps that might be missed by other books.”

The mental health books contain lots of practical advice, explaining why people have emotions and what can influence them. A range of topics are covered including friendships, divorce, bullying and social media.

Lucy Jones, lead practitioner at Maltby Academy said: “Thank you to Redrow and to Laura for the book bundle. Books play a very important part in education, so we are very grateful for this donation.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire added: “We are very pleased to have been able to donate book bundles to schools in Rotherham. Especially ones which can help to support mental health in young people. Thank you to Laura for choosing and distributing the books for us.”

