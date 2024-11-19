Home care service opens new Yorkshire branch as it expands its offering to Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Midlands-based home care service has expanded its reach with the opening of a new branch in Yorkshire – targeting individuals and families in need of its services in Sheffield and the north of the country.

This new branch will enable New Age Care to strengthen its support network in Yorkshire and surrounding areas, making the team more accessible to both clients and care professionals in the region.

Nav Singh, Head of Governance and Quality Assurance at New Age Care, will oversee the Yorkshire branch, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership to ensure the delivery of high-quality care. With years of experience in care management and compliance, Nav will focus on upholding the organisation’s reputation for personalised, client-centred care, as well as building strong relationships within the local community.

Sam Whittaker, CEO and Founder of New Age Care said: “Opening a branch in Yorkshire is truly a full-circle moment for me. Being from this wonderful county, it’s incredibly fulfilling to be in a position where I can give back to the community that shaped me. We’re thrilled to extend our services to support individuals across the region and to make a meaningful difference in their lives whilst also providing compassionate support to their family, friends and pets.”

The new branch will offer both visiting and live-in care services, covering Sheffield, Hull, Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, York, and beyond. The extensive coverage ensures that residents across the region have access to top-notch home care tailored to their individual needs.

With its headquarters located in Leamington Spa, New Age Care offers a comprehensive range of specialised care services to cater to a client’s specific needs. Its portfolio of services, offered on an hourly or live-in basis, includes dementia, Parkinson's, palliative, and overnight care, as well as travel companionship.

New Age Care’s management team has more than 40 years of combined expertise in the care sector, with a strong commitment to providing personalised services that respect the unique needs of each client. By enabling clients to live safely and comfortably at home, New Age Care honours independence, dignity, and companionship.