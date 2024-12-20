The team from Amazon at Chesterfield has been gearing up for the Christmas shopping season with a calendar full of festive season celebrations.

Christmas dinners, a visit from Santa and festive jumpers are just some of the activities taking place at the Chesterfield fulfilment centre to celebrate the work that the Amazon team is doing to deliver for customers this Christmas. Alongside this, the team from Amazon in Chesterfield visited Fox Hill Primary School and arranged a Santa’s grotto for pupils to visit and receive gifts.

Speaking on the festivities, Andrew Livingstone, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “The team here packs, picks and ships thousands of parcels for customers up and down the country throughout December. It’s an exciting time on site as we work together to make our processes run smoothly, safely and efficiently to deliver gifts and essentials during the festive season.

Holiday season celebrations take place at Amazon in Chesterfield

“Our month of celebrations allows us to share festive cheer and fun every day when we come into work. It’s a special time for me as the site’s Site Leader and I look forward to it every year.”

Greg Woodward took part in the celebrations on site. He said: “The end of the year is always an exciting time at Amazon in Chesterfield. And when we kickstart party season, you never know what you’ll be met with on-site every day when it comes to competitions, games and activities to get involved in. The day goes in so quickly when there’s so much positivity around!”

Over 75,000 permanent Amazon employees across the UK are being boosted by the efforts of more than 15,000 seasonal workers this Christmas, spread throughout the company’s logistics network.