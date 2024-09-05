Historic Longshaw Sheepdog Trials Triumph Once Again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England’s oldest continuous sheepdog trials have concluded another triumphant event with the second year of support from renowned Sheffield legal firm, Graysons Solicitors. Longshaw Sheepdog Trails enjoyed bumper crowds once again for its 126th year.

The event, which takes place at the picturesque Longshaw Pastures, near Grindleford, has only been interrupted by the two world wars and the 2001 foot-and-mouth outbreak.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: "We are pleased to support Longshaw Sheepdog Trials - an event deeply rooted in the Hope Valley community. As a family firm, we are committed to engaging with and supporting local traditions, and this sponsorship aligns perfectly with our values."

The first Longshaw Sheepdog Trials was held way back in 1898, and by 1901, it was attracting crowds in excess of 3,000.

