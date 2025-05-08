Henry Normal & Brian Bilston are coming to Sheffield in major new 2025 UK theatre tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BAFTA award-winning writer and producer turned poet Henry Normal and internet literary sensation Brian Bilston have announced a Sheffield show as part of a major UK theatre tour. The pair will be performing at The Octagon Centre on the 24th May 2025.

Back by popular demand, fans will have the chance to catch Brian and Henry on their biggest tour yet, with lots of new material. Henry will be debuting poems from his latest poetry collections - 'An Alphabet of Storms' and 'The First Spark Has Led To The Blaze’ both on sale from 21st April. Brian, fresh from releasing his new album of song-poems ‘Brian Bilston and The Catenary Wires ‘Sounds Made By Humans’, will be reading a selection of much-loved poems from across his bestselling collections as well as new work.

The tour follows the success of their 2024 live shows which saw the duo bringing their special blend of spoken word and comedy to over 15,000 theatre-goers around the country. The pair’s collaboration, which started when they met at Laugharne Festival in 2023 has struck a chord with the nation producing sell out shows across the UK.

In his own distinctive style, Henry’s show finds fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life. His career spans over 40 years and includes writing and producing some of the country’s best loved and critically acclaimed TV programmes and films. Henry will be recording his 12th BBC Radio 4 show at Hay Festival in May 2025.

Henry Normal and Brian Bilston

Sometimes referred to as the Banksy of poetry, Brian Bilston has generated a huge social media following of more than 500,000 loyal fans, drawn to his witty, powerful, and accessible work. The 2025 tour represents a unique opportunity to hear Brian’s work read live by the enigma himself.

The evening is a chance to see two brilliant poets for a very special night of life affirming poetry, marvellous escapism and lots of laughter. Tickets can be purchased here.

TOUR DATES

1st May Reading: Concert Hall

2nd May Cambridge: Corn Exchange

3rd May Manchester: RNCM

5th May Birmingham: Glee Club

6th May Northampton: Derngate

8th May Whitley Bay: Playhouse

9th May Harrogate: Harrogate Theatre

10th May Worthing: Pavilion Theatre

12th May Newcastle-under-Lyme: New Victoria Theatre

13th May Shrewsbury: Theatre Severn

14th May Liverpool: Royal Philharmonic

15th May Ludlow: Assembly Rooms

16th May London: Hackney Empire

17th May Hastings: White Rock Theatre

20th May Taunton: Brewhouse

21st May Cardiff: Glee Club

23rd May Halifax: Victoria Theatre

24th May Sheffield: Octagon Centre

27th May Lancaster: The Dukes

28th May Stockton-on-Tees: ARC

29th May Burnley: Mechanics Theatre

30th May St Albans: Alban Arena

31st May Ashford: Revelation