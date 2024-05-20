Henderson’s adds a splash of flavour to St Luke’s volunteer event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s strong, it’s northern…and it’s sponsoring the St Luke’s Hospice Volunteer Long Service Awards!

The bi-annual celebration of the support and commitment given to St Luke’s by its army of volunteers will be held at the OEC in Hillsborough on June 5.

And this year, for the first time, the event will be sponsored by iconic Sheffield brand Henderson’s Relish, particularly relevant as the evening will include a pie and pea supper!

“We sincerely appreciate the hours our volunteers give to us as a charity, enabling us to help so many patients and families,” said St Luke’s Volunteer Development Manager Francesca Bradshaw.

Fran Bradshaw of St Luke's is delighted that Henderson's is sponsoring the volunteer evening

“The role those volunteers play, individually and together, helps to make our charity what it is and every two years St Luke’s invites volunteers who have completed five, 10, 15 and higher anniversaries of service to celebrate this achievement at a special Volunteer Awards ceremony.

“I am also delighted to announce that the Volunteer Long Service Awards 2024 is proudly sponsored by Sheffield-renowned Henderson’s Relish, our Headline Sponsor for this event.

“Their contribution to this event and backing as one of the city’s most iconic businesses, is greatly appreciated.