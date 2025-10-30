Helping Sheffield’s swifts soar again: Council-funded swift bricks installed across Shire Brook Valley

Specially designed bricks that provide safe nesting spaces for swifts are being installed on properties around Shirebrook Valley, thanks to a scheme supporting local communities to help the environment in the area.

Last spring, Sheffield City Council announced that funding had been secured to enhance natural habitats in the South-East of Sheffield, around the Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve, to help important wildlife species to thrive.

As part of the Shire Brook Valley Species Survival Project, which isaimingto improve natural ecosystems in the area, the Species Survival Community Fund was also launched in partnership with the Local Area Committee.

The aim of the Community Fund is to help groups and organisations to deliver nature focused events and projects in the area. One of the projects being supported by the Council-scheme is the installation of swift bricks on properties around Shire Brook Valley – including Council homes.

Swifts are remarkable birds that spend nine months of the year in flight, migrating from Sub-Saharan Africa to the UK to breed. But they have seen a 66% decline in population over the last 30 years. These birds return to the same nesting site each year, but modern insulation and building practices have blocked many of their traditional nesting spaces.

Swift bricks offer a durable, unobtrusive solution that mimics natural crevices in buildings, giving swifts a safe place to nest. The installation project, delivered by the Sheffield Swift Network, is a shining example of how community-led action can support biodiversity and protect vulnerable species.

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“The work being done by the Sheffield Swift Network to install swift bricks and give these incredible birds a safe place to nest is inspirational.

“Swifts have been part of our skies for millions of years, and now, thanks to this funding, we’re helping protect their future right here in our communities. In total, we have been able to work with local residents and install 61 new swift bricks in homes across Hackenthorpe and Woodhouse thanks to the funding from the Species Survival Fund and additional funding from the Community Grants Scheme – which I am delighted about.

“This is a brilliant example of how communities can make a real difference – not just for wildlife, but for the future of our planet.”

Ann Ellis, member of the Sheffield Swift Network, said:

“Sheffield Swift Network is delighted to have received a grant from Sheffield City Council as part of their Defra funded Species Survival Fund for Shire Brook Valley.

“Swifts are extraordinary summer visitors, spending almost their entire lives in flight – even sleeping on the wing. They only land to nest, usually in the eaves of our houses. However, over the last 30 years their numbers have plummeted, making them one of the UK’s fastest-declining cavity nesting birds. The main cause is the loss of nest sites, as older roofs are sealed and new buildings leave no gaps for swifts to raise their young.

“Thanks to the funding Sheffield Swift Network have been able to work with local residents and install 61 new swift bricks in homes across Hackenthorpe and Woodhouse. These permanent nesting sites offer swifts a chance to return and breed, helping to secure a future for the species locally.”

What is the Species Survival Community Fund?

Thanks to funding from the Government’s Species Survival Fund, delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England and the Environment Agency, Sheffield City Council has been able to launch a Community Grants Scheme to empower local groups to take action on the nature and climate emergency.

The Community Grants Scheme, launched in partnership with the Local Area Committee, has allocated £15,000 in capital funding and £5,000 in revenue funding to support a wide range of projects in the Shire Brook Valley area. From the installation of hedgehog boxes and pollinator plots to habitat improvements and nature workshops for young people. The swift brick initiative is one of many grassroots efforts helping Sheffield’s species survive – and thrive.

For more information about the Sheffield Swift Network and how to support swift conservation, visit: https://sheffieldswiftnetwork.org/swifts-part-bird-part-sky