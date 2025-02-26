Help us name a newborn llama

Graves Park Animal Farm welcomed an adorable new addition recently, with the birth of a new baby llama.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graves Park Animal Farm welcomed an adorable new addition recently, with the birth of a new baby llama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in Sheffield are now being asked to help choose a name for the newborn llama, also known as a cria.

The three-week-old was born at Graves Park Animal Farm at the end of January to mum, Nancy, and joins two siblings called Lettuce and Humus.

Cria's playing

This is a very exciting time at the Animal Farm for the farmers, who simply adore the start of spring and new life on the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this herd of over 20 llamas, the animals tend spend their time either at the Animal Farm charming the visitors, or they are out on the farm’s satellite sites all around Sheffield, grazing our conservation areas and helping improve the land for wildlife and ground nesting birds.

The pack of llamas are a huge and notorious attraction with all of the farm’s visitors, with the opportunity to hand feed them with feed purchased from the farm’s gift shop, priced at £1.50 per bag.

Graves Park Animal Farm is now calling out for the residents of Sheffield to name this baby Llama which can be done via the Graves Park Animal Farm Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Llamas in Graves Park Animal Farm

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee, said: “Being one of the first newborn’s during this year's Spring season, we want locals to get involved in naming the cria, giving it a warm welcome to one of Sheffield’s most notorious animal farms.

“So, I’m asking people to get their thinking caps on and come up with some clever and imaginative names.

“The Council and the staff at Graves Parks Animal Farm cannot wait to see what you come up with!”