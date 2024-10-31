Help for Sheffield families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Sheffield to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Sheffield Langsett Road Salvation Army distributed gifts to nearly 100 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

The Salvation Army’s Lt Goff Payne said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

Donations of new unwrapped toys will be collected until Friday 13 December. They are in real need of gifts for teenage boys.

People can drop their generous contribution at the Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place, S6 4HF, or 72 Middlewood Drive S6 1TS.

You can also search for your nearest Salvation Army accepting donations via this link https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

Sheffield Langsett Road Salvation Army will be hosting a Christingle service on Sunday 15 December at the Tabernacle at 6pm and a Carol Service on Sunday 22 December at 6pm.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate