Hedgehog highway offers a safe passage for Waverley Central wildlife

It’s new homes for humans and a safer environment for hedgehogs as South Yorkshire builder Sky-House Co continues its latest development.

Waverley Central is the Sky-House Co 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley, the major regeneration project between Sheffield and Rotherham.

It features 96 new homes in a series of house types based on Sky-House Co’s concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

But one thing that potential buyers probably won’t notice is a special feature created specifically for the area’s wildlife.

The Hedgehog Highway has been created support the area's wildlife.

For running alongside the development at Maple Wood Walk is a hedgehog highway.

A hedgehog highway is a small gap in a fence or boundary - no bigger than 13 cm - that allows hedgehogs to roam freely and safely between gardens.

“At Sky-House Co we are extremely proud of our biodiversity net gain and environmental contributions,” said said the company’s Head of Brand, Rebecca Prince.

“Hedgehogs have an important role to play in maintaining healthy garden ecosystems but recent decades have seen their populations go into decline.

“The simple addition our a hedgehog highway at Waverley Central is just one of the things we are doing to actively encourage a greener and healthier future for our residents and their animal neighbours.”