Heart Yorkshire announced as official radio partner for Utilita Arena Sheffield

Heart Yorkshire is thrilled to announce its new role as the official radio partner for first direct Arena Leeds and Utilita Arena Sheffield. This exciting collaboration is a testament to Heart Yorkshire's commitment to 'Turn up the Feel Good' for its listeners.

As part of this partnership, Heart Yorkshire will provide listeners with regular updates, exclusive content, and exciting prizes from the two largest entertainment venues in Yorkshire.

Liz Paver, Station Director for Heart Yorkshire, "With music at its heart, this partnership strikes a perfect chord, turning up the feel-good vibes for listeners across Yorkshire. We are excited to bring the energy and excitement of these iconic venues directly to our audience."

Paul Emmines, Content Director for Heart Yorkshire, added: “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to deepen our connection with our audience. Our passion for delivering our listeners' favourite feel good music aligns perfectly with the mission of first direct Arena Leeds and Utilita Arena Sheffield to provide unforgettable live entertainment. Together, we will create even more memorable experiences for music fans across Yorkshire.”

Martin McInulty, General Manager of first direct Arena Leeds, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences for our customers. The partnership with Heart Yorkshire allows us to reach a much wider audience and create more magical memories for fans of live music.”