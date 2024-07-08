Heart Yorkshire announced as official radio partner for Utilita Arena Sheffield
As part of this partnership, Heart Yorkshire will provide listeners with regular updates, exclusive content, and exciting prizes from the two largest entertainment venues in Yorkshire.
Liz Paver, Station Director for Heart Yorkshire, "With music at its heart, this partnership strikes a perfect chord, turning up the feel-good vibes for listeners across Yorkshire. We are excited to bring the energy and excitement of these iconic venues directly to our audience."
Paul Emmines, Content Director for Heart Yorkshire, added: “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to deepen our connection with our audience. Our passion for delivering our listeners' favourite feel good music aligns perfectly with the mission of first direct Arena Leeds and Utilita Arena Sheffield to provide unforgettable live entertainment. Together, we will create even more memorable experiences for music fans across Yorkshire.”
Martin McInulty, General Manager of first direct Arena Leeds, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences for our customers. The partnership with Heart Yorkshire allows us to reach a much wider audience and create more magical memories for fans of live music.”
Dominic Stokes, General Manager of Utilita Arena Sheffield, also commented on the partnership: “The partnership, no, our friendship with Heart is just the perfect fit. Our simple ethos at the Utilita Arena Sheffield is every minute is there to be enjoyed. Heart Yorkshire are all about ensuring everyone has the best time. Therefore, together our joint commitment is to great music, great entertainment and ensuring the world around us is just having fun!”
