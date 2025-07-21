Healthcare Support Worker receives Chief Nursing Officer award for compassionate support to grieving families

Lauren Lawton, Child Death Review Key Worker at Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH), was honoured with a Chief Nursing Officer award on June 4 for her outstanding compassion and dedication in supporting families who have lost a child.

Working in child death review is an emotionally demanding role, but Lauren has embraced it wholeheartedly since the position was introduced at DBTH three-and-a-half years ago. Prior to this, Lauren spent 13 years as a Healthcare Assistant on Ward 32, gaining valuable experience in managing challenging situations with empathy and professionalism.

Lauren’s exceptional commitment was recognised by her colleague Katie Simpson, Paediatric Planned Care Matron, who nominated her for the award.

Katie said: “Lauren is a huge support for the families of DBTH who experience the death of their child. She manages to build strong relationships with these families, supporting them through their grief and in moving forward.

Catherine Tokell (Lead Nurse for Child Death at DBTH), Victoria Bagshaw, Lauren Lawton, Karen Jessop and Katie Simpson.

“She goes above and beyond, contacting GPs to ensure parents are getting the support/medications they need and sourcing support for siblings and other family members. Recently, she helped one of our families find a new home and supported them in moving house.

“In addition, Lauren supports the Child Death team behind-the-scenes by feeding back from the families she is supporting to ensure the service is constantly improving and being responsive to our families.

“I am extremely proud of Lauren and her role - the difference she makes to the families of DBTH is incomparable.”

Lauren was presented with her award by Victoria Bagshaw, Regional Workforce Lead for Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Professionals from NHS England, alongside Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH.

Lauren reflected on the recognition: “I am shocked but very grateful to have been recognised with this achievement.

It’s an honour to support grieving families through their journey; if I can make their heartbreak even the slightest bit easier to navigate, then that's the biggest reward I could ever receive.”

Karen Jessop added: “Lauren’s incredible compassion exemplifies our commitment to person-centred care, ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

“Facing the death of a child is an unimaginable tragedy that no family should face alone. Lauren’s role is vital in providing tailored support, helping families navigate the difficult next steps without ever minimizing their grief or imposing a timeline on their healing.”

The Chief Nursing Officer Awards recognise the exceptional contributions of nurses, midwives, and healthcare support staff across England. Lauren’s recognition reflects DBTH’s ongoing commitment to compassionate, high-quality care - particularly in the most sensitive and emotionally challenging circumstances.