Hats off to stylish Sheffcare residents as they celebrate Easter
If you want to get ahead, get a hat…especially if you’re aiming to make an impression over the Easter holiday!
Residents Grange Crescent Residential Care home - one of the homes operated by city charity Sheffcare - made a start to the seasonal celebrations by creating their own Easter bonnets.
“Our activity worker made sure everybody had all the materials they needed to create some head-turning designs,” said Grange Crescent manager Nick Iwanejko.
“There were some colourful styles on display and everybody enjoyed the chance to get in the spring spirit after a long winter.”