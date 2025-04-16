Hats off to stylish Sheffcare residents as they celebrate Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you want to get ahead, get a hat…especially if you’re aiming to make an impression over the Easter holiday!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents Grange Crescent Residential Care home - one of the homes operated by city charity Sheffcare - made a start to the seasonal celebrations by creating their own Easter bonnets.

“Our activity worker made sure everybody had all the materials they needed to create some head-turning designs,” said Grange Crescent manager Nick Iwanejko.

“There were some colourful styles on display and everybody enjoyed the chance to get in the spring spirit after a long winter.”