Hats off to stylish Sheffcare residents as they celebrate Easter

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 16:36 BST
If you want to get ahead, get a hat…especially if you’re aiming to make an impression over the Easter holiday!

Residents Grange Crescent Residential Care home - one of the homes operated by city charity Sheffcare - made a start to the seasonal celebrations by creating their own Easter bonnets.

“Our activity worker made sure everybody had all the materials they needed to create some head-turning designs,” said Grange Crescent manager Nick Iwanejko.

“There were some colourful styles on display and everybody enjoyed the chance to get in the spring spirit after a long winter.”

