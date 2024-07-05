Harsco Environmental reduces carbon footprint with tree planting project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harsco Environmental’s Rotherham plant has undertaken a major tree planting operation as part of a new campaign to offset its carbon footprint.

At more than 130 sites in over 30 countries, Harsco Environmental supports the steel industry in taking steel product that is dirty and often dangerous and making it sustainable.

The company partners with its customers to solve their most complex mitigation and remediation challenges through nearly 50 different service and product offerings.

And as part of that ethos of supporting and developing new green projects, the team at Harsco Environmental’s Aldwarke plant in Rotherham decided that throughout 2024 it would offset diesel usage needed to maintain links between the site and its two principal Sheffield locations, Forgemasters and Marcegaglia.

With a total of 250,000 litres of diesel being used across the three sites, producing 938 tonnes of Co2, it was calculated that the company would need to plant at least 256 trees to offset the environmental impact.

To fulfil the ambitious project, Harsco teamed up with award-winning sustainability specialist Make It Wild, which has planted thousands of trees, dug ponds, restored wildflower hay meadows, protected ancient woodland and created many different habitats across nine sites nationwide.

Make It Wild’s Derbyshire site, Rowan Tree Farm Reserve - a biodiversity project of nearly 50 acres - was finally chosen for the planting of 259 trees, with Harsco Environmental receiving full certification to prove the carbon footprint offset.

“Our objective is to complete an environmental project every year,” said Harsco Environmental General Manager Carl Brown.

“Last year we invested in an electric van to link up all three South Yorkshire sites but this year we wanted to do something that would have an even greater and more lasting environmental impact.

“As our name suggests, Harsco Environmental takes green issues very seriously and does want to be seen as an environmentally friendly company so we are always investigating new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and ensure that we are more environmentally friendly.

“It’s inevitably a slow process but what we are looking at is what we can achieve right now rather than what is not possible yet.

“We are very pleased that Make It Wild were able to offer us a local site and we have already been to see the trees, which are forming part of a new woodland habitat.

“Harsco has an innovation heritage that goes back to the earliest efforts in industrial recycling and environmental resource management.