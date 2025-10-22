Harron Homes opens two new showhomes in Killamarsh

Homebuyers are invited to step inside Harron Homes’ brand new showhomes at Forge Green in Killamarsh this Saturday October 25, 2025, where they’ll have a chance to see what life in this thriving Derbyshire village could look like.

Visitors can enjoy delicious coffees while taking a relaxed look around the beautifully designed Moreton and Shelford showhomes, each showcasing Harron’s signature blend of thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship and modern family living. The sales team will be on hand throughout the day to chat about available homes, incentives and how to make a move before the end of the year.

Set on the edge of scenic countryside, Forge Green offers a collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes just minutes from Rother Valley Country Park and the Trans Pennine Trail. The development combines village charm with commuter convenience, offering easy links to Sheffield, Chesterfield and Rotherham via the M1.

Each property combines timeless design with energy-efficient features, with air source heat pumps, EV charging points and stylish interiors as standard. The development also includes landscaped green spaces, play areas, and walking routes that make the most of its scenic Derbyshire surroundings.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Forge Green is a fantastic example of how we build homes that combine contemporary design with a real sense of place. Killamarsh has such a friendly, well-connected community, and these new show homes capture what makes living here so special.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors and help them picture their next move.”

The showhome launch takes place from 10:30am to 5pm on Saturday October 25, 2025 at Green Lane, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, S21 1BD. Homes at Forge Green include two to five-bedroom properties, with prices starting from £299,000.

For more information, call 01143 215083 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/forge-green.