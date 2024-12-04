Harrison walks through the pain barrier with St Luke’s Coast to Coast challenge

There might be easier ways to enjoy Britain’s coastal landscape…but not even blisters, Trench Foot and detached toe nails could stop Harrison Scaman from completing a major fundraising walk from the Irish Sea to the North Sea.

Harrison, who lives in High Green and works for the Environment Agency, took on his 10-day, 245-mile challenge in support of St Luke’s Hospice, eventually raising a fantastic £1,884 for the charity.

“St Luke's cared for my grandad Stan at the end of his battle with lung cancer in 2003,” Harrison said.

“My nan was very grateful for the care and support both her and my grandad received through the hardest of times, which prompted her to donate to the charity until her passing in December 2022.

After ten days on the road, Harrison reached the North Sea at Hornsea.

“Because of that, I wanted to raise as much as possible to ensure that the support given to my family can continue to be given to others.”

Harrison’s ten days on the road started by the Irish Sea in Liverpool and then followed the traditional Trans-Pennine Trail through Manchester, Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster, Selby, Goole and Hull until he eventually reached the North Sea at Hornsea.

He was joined along the route by family and friends but in the main it was a solo challenge, with Harrison mainly sleeping under canvas and carrying everything he needed on his back.

“There weren’t too many injuries but even after the first 35 miles my feet were disgusting,” he admitted.

Harrison started his epic fundraising walk in Liverpool.

“Eventually I got Trench Foot after it rained really hard on the Warrington to Manchester stretch of the route and the rain got into my waterproof socks, then there were blisters and I lost a few toe nails.

“But I’d 100 per cent do it again because St Luke’s is such a great cause and the care they gave to my grandad was so good that I want to make sure another family can experience the same thing.”