Harriet’s break from epic dementia challenge for singalong session

Dementia campaigner and champion Harriet Thomas took a short break from her epic 900-mile Lands end to John O’Groats fundraising walk to spend time with residents at Sheffield’s Knowledge Hill Care Home.

Harriet was inspired to embark on the challenge as a tribute to her mother, who lived with dementia.

The 90-day walk, which began on August 1 and coincides with September’s World Alzheimer’s Month, aims to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure by the time Harriet crosses the finish line on October 26.

Harriet is a talented singer-songwriter who regularly runs music sessions at her mum’s former care home.

Harriet took a break from her epic walking challenge to meet residents at Knowle Hill in Beighton

And as her arrival in South Yorkshire marked the 500-mile stage of her journey, she took time out for a small break to join residents at Beighton’s Knowle Hill - one of the homes operated by Sheffield charity Sheffcare - for a special singalong session.

“We were so pleased to be able to welcome Harriet and our residents all thoroughly enjoyed their special singalong,” said Knowle Hill Manager Michelle Wright.

“Everybody at Sheffcare is very aware of the power of music in reaching out to people living with dementia and musical events are something all our residents look forward to.

“They all enjoyed both the singing and hearing about Harriet’s remarkable adventure and we wish her luck as she enters the second half of the trek.”

Harriet said “I’m 60 years old now and I believe you’re never too old to have an adventure - and what a challenge and adventure this is going to be for me!

“Every step of this walk is meaningful as it represents the 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia, a condition I know a lot about because of my late mother.

“I’m walking for her, to challenge the perceptions that exist around dementia and to promote the benefits that nature can have on people living with the condition.

“Walking is a passion of mine and I love to be in nature, which brings me the peace and sense of wonder that I think I’ve been looking for my whole life.”

Harriet’s journey is being documented in a new podcast, The D Tour, which captures her day-to-day experiences and delves into themes exploring dementia and gives her chance to talk to celebrities like Sheffield singing legend Tony Christie, who is living with dementia.

Money raised by Harriet will be added to the Dementia Adventure Support Fund, which provides life-enhancing supported breaks for people living with dementia and their carers.

The charity offers respite, connection and hope, allowing families to find peace, joy and purpose through nature and outdoor adventures together.

Dementia Adventure encourages positive risk-taking for people living with dementia, believing that with the right support, many people with dementia can lead more active and fulfilling lives.

For more information and to follow Harriet's progress, visit dementiaadventure.org/dtour and follow Dementia Adventure on Instagram @dementia_adventure, Twitter @DementiaAdvand Facebook atDementia Adventure