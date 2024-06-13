Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Handsworth branch of McDonald’s in Sheffield has reopened after a restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

Owned and operated by local Franchisee, Duncan Robert Taylor, the Handsworth restaurant is one of the first in South Yorkshire to undergo a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew rooms which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Duncan Taylor, who owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in South Yorkshire said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Sheffield, Turner Business Park restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!

“The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Handsworth restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

