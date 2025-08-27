Hallam students volunteer close to 80,000 hours in community support efforts

From tree-planting in local parks, to bucket collections for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, over 1,600 Sheffield Hallam students have taken part in countless volunteering opportunities throughout the year, organised by Hallam Students’ Union

Students have taken part in numerous charitable initiatives that benefit the local community as well as broader society.

In the last academic year, 1,635 Sheffield Hallam students volunteered for an average of four hours per month – totalling around 79,000 hours giving back to the community.

Lilia Choi, MSc occupational therapy student, spent time volunteering with Age UK’s Dementia Wellbeing Centre in Sheffield.

Hallam students taking part in a tree planting initiative

Lilia said: “Volunteering is a great way to meet people, gain new skills, and make a difference. I enjoy seeing how small moments, like a favourite song or a fun activity, can brighten the day of the people living with mild to moderate dementia. Volunteering is also an excellent way to learn more about our community in Sheffield and do something meaningful at the same time.”

Dona Cherian, MSc physiotherapy student, took part in a variety of volunteering activities throughout the year, including a litter pick at Cleethorpes Beach, organised by the student's union.

Dona said: "I've always wanted to volunteer, and despite the demands of my MSc program, I made it a priority to give back to the community. It's been incredibly rewarding to get involved in events like the beach clean and donation sorting. I've met some great people, and it's been a fantastic way to feel more connected to the local area. I'm really looking forward to my upcoming volunteering events and would encourage everyone to sign up for something—you won't regret it!"

Molly Pemberton, president of the Hallam Students’ Union, said: “It is always inspiring to see so many of our students taking the opportunity to volunteer and get involved with our local communities and beyond. Volunteering is a great way for students to not only learn real world skills and gain industry experience but also grow confidence, build new connections and make a real difference to the Sheffield community!”

Lucy Webber, Social and Civic Engagement Manager, said: “The Hallam Students' Union volunteering team works hard to offer a wide range of opportunities to students. These include valuable work experience, local community initiatives, and fun festival jobs”

Some of the most popular roles this year include helping out at events like Leeds Fest or Meadowhall Motorfest, a fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Hallam Students’ Union works closely with Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS), Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park and The Archer Project.

HSU also hosted an event where students could decorate a coaster, which were then distributed to elderly and isolated people around Sheffield, in partnership with Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care (SCCCC).

At Christmas, students also took part in the Shoebox appeal, where they donated gifts like clothes and books which were then delivered to homeless people, socially isolated elderly people, and people residing in hostels, temporary accommodation, and safe refuges.

