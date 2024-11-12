Hallam Art Show opens this Saturday

The Hallam Art Group will open the doors on Saturday morning (16th November) for its annual Autumn Exhibition.

The group, which describes itself as "a welcoming place for artists of all abilities" has been encouraging Sheffield artists for more than fifty years.

The group has over seventy members, which includes everyone from professional artists to absolute beginners. They meet each Thursday evening to work on art, as well as enjoying presentations, life drawing and a bit of like-minded company.

The annual exhibition is a good opportunity for members to show of their recent work and perhaps sell a few paintings.

The shows are always popular with the public. The Hallam Community Hall is easy to get to and has plenty of parking. The exhibitions are a chance to pick up a unique piece of art before Christmas.

As well as the paintings, there are craft items, live demonstrations by artists and refreshments on hand.

If you are interested in joining the group, it's also a great opportunity to come along and ask questions.

The show is at the Hallam Community Hall, which is adjacent to the to Hallam Primary School on Hallam Grange Crescent, Lodge Moor. The doors open at 10AM on Saturday morning and close at 5pm on the Sunday afternoon.