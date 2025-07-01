Hackenthorpe care home wins CQC praise in new report

Sheffield care home Cotleigh has won the praise of both the Care Quality Commission and residents.

People living in the Hackenthorpe home - one of the nine operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare - told inspectors from the CQC that they receive good care from kind and caring staff.

And there was praise for the home’s full range of services, including an on-site hairdressers, bar areas, garden spaces and a games room.

The CQC, the independent regulator of health and social care for England, visited the home in Four Wells Drive and rated it good in all five main areas - safety, caring, effectiveness of service, levels of response and leadership.

The inspectors noted that the home makes sure there are enough qualified, skilled and experienced staff, who receive effective support, supervision and development.

They also commented on the way the Cotleigh team worked together well to provide safe care that met people’s individual needs.

“The home plans and delivers people’s care and treatment with them, including what was important and mattered to them,” the report explained.

“Residents are supported by a range of healthcare professionals, to ensure their needs are met and his includes a GP, occupational therapists, opticians and speech and language therapists.”

The inspectors also noted that morale among staff at the home is high and that everybody works well together.

“Professionals are positive about the home and told us staff work well with them to effectively meet people's needs,” the report said.

There was praise too for the way the home supports people to manage their health and wellbeing to maximise their independence, choice and control.

“The home always treats people with kindness, empathy and compassion and respects their privacy and dignity,”the report said.

“They take account of people’s strengths, abilities, aspirations, culture and unique backgrounds and protected characteristics.”

Cotleigh manager Asha Oliver commented: “It is always great to receive a good report from the CQC but it is even more important to us to know that our residents are happy with the care they are receiving as that is always our number one priority.

“The report makes it very clear that our residents and their families are pleased with Cotleigh and that is a reflection of the dedication of our hard-working staff.”