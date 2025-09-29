Gypsy, Traveller and Roma cancer study aims to address “long history of neglect”

People from Gypsy, Traveller and Roma (GTR) communities in Sheffield will join forces with cancer experts to confront deep-rooted health inequalities caused by “a long history of neglect”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a study funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by researchers in the Department of Sociology at the University of York, people from GTR communities are being invited to share their experiences of cancer and help develop new ways to prevent cancer, improve early diagnosis and increase participation in screening programmes.

People from GTR communities are more likely to experience delays in cancer diagnosis and less likely to take part in cancer screening. They are also disproportionately impacted by cancer risk factors such as smoking, alcohol, poor nutrition and environmental pollutants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the goals of the study is to help healthcare professionals better understand the everyday struggles and disadvantages faced by people from GTR communities when trying to access healthcare. The main aim is to improve how doctors and nurses communicate and build trust with these communities, so that people can get diagnosed earlier, receive better care and are more likely to survive cancer.

Terezia Rostas, Director and Research Advisor at Care for Young People’s Future, is supporting a new research study funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research that aims to address deep-rooted health inequalities.

The research team will work closely with GTR partners across Yorkshire including Sheffield-based Care for Young People’s Future to establish culturally appropriate and timely access to healthcare.

Terezia Rostas, director and research advisor at Care for Young People’s Future said: “Witnessing community members and my own family suffer from cancer has fuelled my passion for addressing health disparities and promoting healthier lifestyles, especially within marginalised populations.

“Cancer rates are increasing, and it’s heartbreaking to see how our community is being affected. Cancer doesn’t just take lives; it disrupts families, impacts livelihoods, and leaves lasting emotional and social scars. What makes it even more alarming is how young people are increasingly at risk. We must address this trend with urgency, and that’s why I am particularly focused on advocating for their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge community members to share their stories and perspectives because every voice counts. Let’s work together to address the root causes, make healthcare accessible, and save lives. I am committed to this mission because I believe that every person deserves the opportunity to thrive and live a healthy, hopeful life.”

Dr Sangeeta Chattoo, senior research fellow at the University of York said: “This study will address long-standing health inequalities, institutional racism and marginalisation experienced by GTR communities living in Yorkshire.

“A long history of neglect has reinforced a taboo on cancer within these communities. Poor understanding of risk factors and symptoms of cancer, coupled with limited access to culturally appropriate screening services, results in delays in diagnosis, leaving healthcare agencies ill-equipped to respond.”

Karl Atkin, Professor of Sociology at the University of York, said: “Socio-economic deprivation, higher incidence of chronic health conditions and invisibility of racism experienced as a white minority have eroded trust in healthcare services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Poor ethnicity monitoring, and reluctance to disclose ethnicity for fear of discrimination by service providers, has resulted in a lack of robust data on cancer, exacerbating inequalities for these groups.”

The study will include a community health survey to explore cancer experiences, along with focus groups and interviews with individuals and families affected by cancer. As well as finding ways to make it easier for people to get help from the NHS, the study will also explore practical strategies that will help them reduce their risk of cancer.

Two toolkits - one for healthcare professionals and one for community members - will be developed to support better communication, more informed choices, and easier access to culturally appropriate services. These will be rolled out through community outreach events and evaluated to measure impact.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, director of Research, Policy and Impact at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Everyone deserves the chance to live a life free from cancer. This work puts people at the heart of the solution by listening to communities, understanding their needs and building trust. Yorkshire Cancer Research is dedicated to reducing inequalities and improving cancer survival for all communities across Yorkshire, so more people can live longer, healthier lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terms ‘Gypsies’ and ‘Travellers’ refer to Romany English Gypsies and Irish Travellers, two distinct ethnic groups recognised under Equalities Act 2010 legislation. Roma is also protected as a catch-all term for European ‘Gypsies’. There are several distinct groups of people, including Roma, Manouche and Sinti in Central and Eastern Europe. During the past 50 years increasing numbers of Roma people, particularly from Eastern Europe, now live in the UK.