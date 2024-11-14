Gulliver’s Valley welcomes Tom to its leadership team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort has appointed Tom Moriarty as its Resort Excellence Manager – a newly created role which sees Tom tasked with upholding Gulliver’s high standards across the Rother Valley park.

Originally from Anglesey in North Wales, Tom has been living in South Yorkshire for five years.

He started his career travelling across the globe as air cabin crew with British Airways, moving to Virgin Atlantic to gain experience in training and leadership roles. He led the cabin crew division across the UK in a ‘people and performance’ role, while qualifying in the art and science of embalming during his spare time.

In 2020, Tom hung up his wings and joined Coop Funeralcare, which led to him opening and managing a new crematorium and memorial park.

Tom Moriarty and Craig Seedhouse

“Delivering exceptional service has always been in my DNA and I have been incredibly lucky to have led teams to create meaningful connections and lifelong memories through their actions,’ said Tom, 44.

“In the resort excellence role at Gulliver's Valley, I’m surrounded by creativity and passionate people who are driven to make the Gulliver’s experience as magical as possible. I feel very excited about our future!”

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our leadership team. He has a highly impressive track record and will bring a new dynamic to Gulliver’s. I look forward to working alongside him as we strive to maintain and enhance even further the Gulliver’s experience for our visitors.”

Gulliver’s Valley has more than 30 rides and attractions at the theme park, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

Visitors can book in for an overnight stay in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western & Jungle Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk