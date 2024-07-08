Gulliver’s Valley Resort celebrates unprecedented growth in residential trips
The destination has become a real hit with schools and groups seeking enriching and unforgettable experiences taking advantage of the park’s diverse offering.
Gulliver’s Valley, a family run theme park, nestled next to Rother Valley Country Park, offers an array of activities designed to educate, challenge, and entertain. The resort’s comprehensive activity guide includes survival skills such as fire lighting and shelter building, environmental art, nature detective sessions, drama and theatre games, archery, and the newly introduced bucket drumming, grass sledging, wellbeing sessions, and team challenge. Each activity is carefully crafted to develop skills such as teamwork, communication, leadership, and resilience while providing a fun and engaging environment for learning.
The positive impact of these residential trips is evident in the glowing testimonials from past participants. Leaders and teachers have praised the organisation, staff dedication, and the enriching experiences provided.
Dawn, a group leader from the Girl Guides said: “We had an amazing time, and the kids really did have the time of their lives. The staff were all so helpful across all areas of the park. The activities were all well organised, the food was good, and the kids slept! What's not to love!”
Helen, from Manifold Church of England Academy echoed those comments when she said: “I just wanted to drop you a quick email to say what a fabulous time our children and staff had during our recent stay. Every moment was packed with activities and fun, exceptionally presented. We returned to school talking with so much enthusiasm and excitement that other schools within our trust are also interested.”
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “Since opening Gulliver’s Valley in 2020, our goal has always been to create a diverse and dynamic range of activities that not only entertain but also educate. Our residential programmes are a testament to this commitment, offering high-quality, cost-effective options that cater to schools and groups seeking meaningful educational experiences.”
Gulliver’s Valley continues to innovate and expand its offerings and in addition to the current activities, new programs and events are being introduced to keep the experiences fresh and exciting.
For more information on the residential programs and to book your group’s next adventure, please visit https://groups.gulliversfun.co.uk/ for more information.
