Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guide Dogs is hosting an information evening to help recruit more volunteers in Sheffield to care for trainee guide dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which has a centre in Tinsley, is hoping to increase the number of volunteers locally so it can train more dogs and reduce the time people are waiting for a life-changing guide dog. There will be an information event at the centre at Sheffield Business Park on Wednesday, January 15 between 5pm and 7pm.

Volunteer fosterers for the charity provide temporary homes for future guide dogs, as they complete their specialised training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Dogs covers the cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required for each dog and provides full training and support.

Melanie Brown, local volunteer attraction coordinator at Guide Dogs, said: “This is a great opportunity for an individual or a family to care for a dog, on a temporary basis, with all the costs covered.

“On weekdays, the dog you are caring for will attend training sessions with a local, specialist trainer from Guide Dogs at our centre in Tinsley, so will need to be dropped off and collected each day – much like the school run!

“This rewarding role is ideal for someone who commutes into Sheffield or lives near to our centre but can’t commit to a dog longer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a few months, the dog will hopefully qualify and move on to be partnered with a local person living with sight loss, becoming a life-changing guide dog.

“Our volunteer fosterers really are an integral part of the guide dog journey – without them, we simply couldn’t deliver our life changing work. If you’d like to come and chat to us about the role, please do come along to our information evening.”

A guide dog begins its formal training at around 12-14 months old and, in usual circumstances, most dogs qualify as working guide dogs by the age of two.

The two main breeds the charity uses are Labradors and Golden Retrievers, which are crossed to gain the best characteristics of each breed. These make up almost 80 per cent of the charity’s dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German Shepherds, Curly Coat Retrievers and Labrador x Poodles are also used within the Guide Dogs breeding programme.

To sign up for the information event, visit the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/become-a-training-dog-fosterer-for-guide-dogs-sheffield-tickets-1113514344379

If you think you could provide a loving, temporary home for a trainee guide dog, visit https://bit.ly/48zNQ96 or call 0800 781 1444.