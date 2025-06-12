Guide Dogs calls out for Sheffield foster homes for trainee guide dogs

Guide Dogs is urgently calling out for new Fosterer volunteers to care for trainee guide dogs like Grace, Hayley and Pilot, as they prepare to provide life-changing support for someone living with sight loss.

The charity, which has a centre in Tinsley, is needing to increase the number of volunteers locally so it can train more dogs and reduce the time people are waiting for a life-changing guide dog.

Volunteer Fosterers for the charity provide temporary homes for future guide dogs, as they complete their specialised training. Guide Dogs covers the cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required for each dog and provides full training and support.

Melanie Brown, Local Volunteer Attraction Coordinator at Guide Dogs in Sheffield, said: “This is a great opportunity for an individual or a family to care for a dog, on a temporary basis, with all the costs covered.

“On weekdays, the dog you are caring for will attend training sessions with a local, specialist trainer from Guide Dogs at our centre in Tinsley, so will need to be dropped off and collected each day – much like the school run! You’ll then have the evenings and weekends to enjoy the companionship and joy of one of these incredible dogs.

“After a few months, the dog will hopefully qualify and move on to be partnered with a local person living with sight loss, becoming a life-changing guide dog.

“Our Volunteer Fosterers really are an integral part of the guide dog journey – without them, we simply couldn’t deliver our life changing work.”

A guide dog begins its formal training at around 12-14 months old and, in usual circumstances, most dogs qualify as working guide dogs by the age of two.

The two main breeds the charity uses are Labradors and Golden Retrievers, which are crossed to gain the best characteristics of each breed. These make up almost 80 per cent of the charity’s dogs.

German Shepherds and Labrador x Poodles are also used within the Guide Dogs breeding programme.

If you think you could provide a loving, temporary home for a trainee guide dog, visit guidedogs.org.uk/fostering or call 0800 781 1444.