Groundbreaking new scheme unveils its Community Champions

A groundbreaking new scheme offering unsung heroes support from local leisure facilities in Sheffield has announced its successful applicants.

The successful local applicants are ‘6+1 The Movers’ and Pinder Dance Productions.

The ‘6+1 The Movers’ project was founded to create a space where fitness meets community, culture and inclusivity. It offers a platform for people who often feel underrepresented and excluded from traditional fitness spaces to belong, grow and express themselves freely.

Pinder Dance Productions was established to provide accessible, high-quality dance classes to children and young people aged three to 21 years in one of Sheffield’s most deprived areas.

Pinder Dance Productions is now an Everyone Active Community Champion

The project was developed in response to a clear gap in opportunities for creative expression and physical activity in the community, with its ‘pay what you can’ scheme ensuring that financial constraints are never a barrier to dance.

Leisure operator Everyone Active, which runs Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Concord Sports Centre, iceSheffield, Springs Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Heeley Pool & Gym in partnership with Sheffield City Council, launched Community Champions to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects were encouraged to apply.

The award-winning operator wants to play its part in building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

The ‘6+1 The Movers’ project has been announced as an Everyone Active Community Champion

6+1 The Movers and Pinder Dance Productions will secure valuable use of facilities within Springs Leisure Centre and English Institute of Sport Sheffield to help them carry out their work. Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

The project is also eligible to be shortlisted for the annual Everyone Active Champions Awards.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s partnership manager, said: “We are hugely excited to support 6+1 The Movers and Pinder Dance Productions, which we hope will make a real difference in Sheffield.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

Megan Pinder from Pinder Dance Productions at Springs Leisure Centre with Everyone Active general manager Ryan Ruddiforth

“Both schemes are the perfect fit for us and we are delighted to welcome them into the Community Champions fold.”

Megan Pinder, from Pinder Dance Productions, said: “We are honoured to have been selected as an Everyone Active Community Champion for Sheffield and are excited to collaborate in making a meaningful, positive impact in our community. We are truly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Everyone Active Community Champions scheme is all about recognising and supporting the incredible work being done by local people to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities. I’m thrilled to see 6+1 The Movers and Pinder Dance Productions selected as our first Community Champions – both are outstanding examples of grassroots initiatives making a real difference in Sheffield.

“We want to empower people who are creating inclusive, supportive spaces and helping others to thrive. These projects show just how powerful community-led action can be, and I’m proud that we’re able to back them with the facilities and recognition they deserve.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide.