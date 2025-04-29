Groundbreaking new scheme to celebrate Community Champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unsung heroes making a difference across Sheffield are being urged to step forward for a groundbreaking new scheme offering free support from local leisure facilities.

Everyone Active, which runs Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Concord Sports Centre, iceSheffield, Springs Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Heeley Pool & Gym in partnership with Sheffield City Council, wants to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

The award-winning operator is due to launch its Community Champions scheme on Thursday May 1 with the aim of building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects are being encouraged to apply. It can be a charitable initiative or a project that is small or targeted.

Successful applicants will secure valuable use of facilities within their local leisure centres, to help them carry out these projects. Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

Those selected for the Community Champions scheme are also in with a chance of being shortlisted for the Champions Awards in autumn of this year.

Meanwhile, Everyone Active is also poised to launch its all-new Colleague Champions scheme, which will recognise and reward Everyone Active employees who consistently go above and beyond in their roles.

It will celebrate the provision of exceptional customer service, innovative ideas, teamwork, leadership and dedication to Everyone Active’s values.

Applications for both Community Champions and Colleague Champions open on Thursday May 1 and close on Thursday June 12. Applications will be submitted via the Champions website at www.ea-champions.com

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s partnership manager, said: “We are hugely excited to launch the Community Champions scheme, which we hope will make a real difference in Sheffield.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“We encourage local people, community projects and charitable initiatives to get their applications in so we can support the fantastic work that you do.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:“The Everyone Active Community Champions scheme is a fantastic opportunity for local people who are going above and beyond for their community to get both recognition and support for what they do.

“We are committed to ensuring that every person in Sheffield has access to facilities and services that support them to be more active, more often. But we also want to support everyone here in the city in achieving their goals, whatever those goals may be.

“If you’re doing important work that benefits the health and wellbeing of local people and feel like you could do with some extra support, I really would encourage you to apply and make the most of this opportunity available here in Sheffield.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide.