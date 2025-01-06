Gripple raises more than £27k for local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gripple, one of South Yorkshire's biggest employers, is celebrating another incredible year of charitable contribution, raising more than £27,500 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Providing a rapid emergency response service to a population of more than five million people across Yorkshire, the money raised will fund lifesaving emergency services across the county.

Fundraising activities throughout the year have included bucket collections at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and a 'Cloak and Cocktails' charity ball, which raised more than £14,600.

100% employee-owned, Gripple is committed to its people and is dedicated to its unique culture – 'the Gripple spirit' that sets it apart. The company aims to employ people who share its values – fun, innovation, passion, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and integrity - who are invested in the shared purpose of being a rewarding place to work.

Gripple's 'Cloak and Cocktails' Charity Ball

A key part of its mission is the positive impact it has on its communities, with its charitable arm, the Gripple Foundation promising a minimum of 1% of pre-tax profit to charitable causes, plus 0.5% to environmental initiatives and a further 0.5% to fund the employee ownership sector.

Natalie Rusling, Chair of the Gripple Foundation said: "It has been another unforgettable year in terms of charity and we are extremely proud of the efforts everyone at Gripple has made to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. As always, a huge thank you goes to our employee owners, whose generosity and time has made a huge difference, achieving the incredible total of £27,522.26. We are humbled to know that this donation will support the vital work the Air Ambulance completes, funding six potentially lifesaving trips and helping people in our region when they need it most."

Helen Berriman, Interim Regional Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: "We want to extend a huge thank you to Gripple for their contributions this year. The lifesaving service we provide is not possible without the kind donations of members of the public and support from businesses like Gripple make a real difference."

Gripple is pleased to announce the Team Ted Foundation as its Charity of the Year for 2025.

Created in memory of Teddy Kelly, who tragically passed away earlier this year aged 6 after being diagnosed with a high-risk neuroblastoma in October 2023.

The Rotherham-based foundation is now dedicated to providing unforgettable moments for children battling cancer throughout England and Wales, ensuring families are still able to make wonderful and long-lasting memories.

Rich and Katie Kelly, Founders of the Team Ted Foundation said: "We're proud to have Gripple onboard as a charity partner and it's even more special to know that we have been selected by a staff vote. The rewarding work we do is only possible through the kind donations of the public and our corporate partners play a pivotal role in this. It is clear that everyone at Gripple shares our mission and is committed to providing unforgettable experiences to children battling cancer. We are really looking forward to working with them in all their fundraising efforts"

With seven manufacturing sites in South Yorkshire, this is a charity close to the hearts of many of the Gripple family.

Ed Stubbs, Group Managing Director for Gripple said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the Team Ted Foundation as our Charity of the Year for 2025. The tragic loss of Teddy earlier this year touched many in our community. To be able to support Teddy's family in continuing his remarkable legacy is extremely humbling and we look forward to what will no doubt be another inspirational year of charity fundraising."

To find out more about the Team Ted Foundation, or donate, visit: https://teamtedfoundation.org.uk/

For more details email [email protected] or visit the website www.gripple.com/about-gripple/charity/