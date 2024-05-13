Gripple Foundation grant for final works on charity memorial garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has carried out a major improvement to its special space for quiet and reflection thanks to a grant from the Gripple Foundation.

Financial support from the foundation gave the opportunity for the space, which was created following the Covid 19 pandemic, to be fully paved.

The centrepiece of the area is a memorial sculpture, which was funded by the Covid 19 Community Memorial Fund and Compassionate Sheffield, the organisation working with communities, services, commissioners and organisations to harness the power of compassion.

“We are delighted that this vital funding from the Gripple Foundation allowed us to complete this important final phase of the project,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

The Emmaus garden has been completed with support from the Gripple Foundation

“It’s quite simply a quiet corner where visitors can take a few minutes to soak up the atmosphere of the historic building that is our home.”

Emmaus Sheffield - based in the historic Sipelia Works close to Sheffield’s Canal Basin - is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.