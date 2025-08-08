Greg’s golfing prize adds to Saxton Mee’s hospice fundraising total

When Greg Ashmore picked up a £2,500 prize at a Golf Day, he decided to give all the cash to a favourite charity.

Greg is a director of Sheffield estate agency Saxton Mee, a company which has long-standing links with St Luke’s Hospice.

So his donation added to the £50,000 plus that the company has also raised for Sheffield’s only hospice over recent years.

“Saxton Mee have been long time supporters of St Luke’s and across three Sheffield branches in Crookes, Hillsborough and Eccllesall Road they have raised and donated more than £54,000 over the last 11 years,” said St Luke’s Corporate Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton.

Greg (left) with St Luke's Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

“They now have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline for the future and we look forward to celebrating many more years of their brilliant support.”

Greg added: “Saxton Mee is a business at the heart of Sheffield communities and we are proud to be part of the support network for St Luke’s, which is a charity that is also at the centre of Sheffield’s communities.

“We are incredibly proud of the money we have already raised but know that there is so much more that we want to do.

“Working with our clients, we are confident that we can continue to make a difference by giving to a charity that supports so many Sheffield families.”