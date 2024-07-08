Greenfield to backstop Sheffield Steelers' Grand Slam defence again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Steelers can breathe a sign of relief after tying down the league's best goaltender for another year.

Aaron Fox had lost back up netminder Anthony Morrone, and defencemen Niklas Nevalinen and Sam Jones, while utility player Zach Vinnell will be an assistant coach in Coventry Blaze next season.

So the return of stellar stopper Matt Greenfield, under a new contract, is a positive step towards defending the club's three titles.

'Greener' topped the EIHL stats in League and Challenge Cup, with Swinton's Ben Bowns recording the best figures in the Play Offs.

Matt Greenfield racing back to Sheffield Pic Dean Woolley

Greenfield played 3,241 minutes as he backstopped Sheffield to a Grand Slam, facing 1,480 shots. He stopped 93.18 per cent of them.

The 29-year-old American opted to return after checking out the marketplace.

“It would have been wrong not to see what was out there,” he said.

"After we had such a big year there were some interesting opportunities, but then when we saw that the core group (including defencemen Colton Saucerman and Kevin Tansey) was returning I decided that Sheffield was the place for me.

Leavers Tony Morrone and Zach Vinnell

“It’s such a tight and special group, it was from the start of last year and continued to the end.

"Groups like that don’t come around that often.

"So, a chance to defend our titles coupled with the chance to play in the Champions League and test ourselves at the highest level was something I didn’t want to pass up on.

“This team is like a family and I’m excited to get back over to Sheffield next month and meet up with them all again, the league looks stronger than ever but we will be ready for that.”