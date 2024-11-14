Greencore recognised as part of the Women in Work Gender Equity Measure List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local employer, Greencore, has been recognised as part of the Women in Work 100 Gender Equity Measure List. This achievement reflects their ongoing commitment to promoting gender equity and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this recognition, Natalie Rogers, Head of Talent, Development & Inclusion at Greencore said: “Being included in this important list not only highlights our efforts but also encourages us to continue striving for a more equitable environment for everyone. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication from the whole team at Greencore.

“We understand that there’s still more work to be done, and we’re committed to pushing forward with initiatives that support gender equity across all levels of our business.”

Read more about the WiW100 Gender Equity Measure here: https://www.womeninworkgroup.com/read-the-2024-report