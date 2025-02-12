Green innovation at Sheffield Hallam University: ABG Installs & Johnsons Nurseries supply new development

ABG Installs has played a key role in Sheffield Hallam University's latest city centre development, delivering and installing insulation, blue and green roofs, paving, planters, and soft landscaping.

Additionally, more than 1,700 plants and greenery, supplied by Johnsons Nurseries via ABG Installs, have been incorporated into the state-of-the-art academic building, featuring an impressive roof terrace designed to promote sustainability and well-being.

The newly constructed university block is part of a transformative development aimed at enhancing the student experience and promoting eco-conscious architecture.

The plant supply, sourced from leading horticultural specialists Johnsons Nurseries via ABG Installs, enhances the aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits of the building, contributing to improved air quality, biodiversity, and an inviting atmosphere for students, staff, and visitors.

The selection includes Stipa tenuissima, Clematis, Echinacea, Euphorbia, Kniphofia, Salix, Salvia, Sempervivum, Stipa, Carex, and Calamagrostis, along with a variety of bulbs.

“We take great pride in supplying a diverse range of plants for this development,” said Graham Richardson, Group Managing Director at Johnsons Nurseries.

“By integrating greenery into urban spaces, we contribute to biodiversity, air quality, and overall wellbeing, reinforcing the importance of green infrastructure. We hope the space is enjoyed for many generations to come."

“We are delighted to have been involved in such a significant project,” said Kirstin Forsythe, Sales Manager at ABG Installs.

“Our work in delivering high-quality blue and green roofs and landscaping solutions aligns with our commitment to creating sustainable and visually appealing urban environments.”

The development's key feature is the two roof terraces, which have been carefully designed to provide a serene retreat from busy university life. With a selection of robust and low-maintenance plants suited to urban environments, the terraces offer students and faculty a place to relax, study, and socialise in nature.

Sheffield Hallam University’s investment in green spaces aligns with its broader commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. Including adding integrated eco-friendly practices into its developments and ensuring that new infrastructure contributes positively to both the local community and the global effort to combat climate change.